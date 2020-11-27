After the tremendous success of Uri - The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar are all set to team up again for an ambitious action entertainer, The Immortal Ashwatthama. Now, latest buzz suggests that none other than Sara Ali Khan might join Vicky as the female lead of the movie. Here is more on this.

Details Sara to begin preparation early next year

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sara is expected to sign the project within a couple of weeks and begin preparing for it early next year. "Sara's character has an interesting mythological arc to it," a source told the publication. Interestingly, earlier, Katrina Kaif was rumored to be in talks with the makers, but that collaboration could not eventually materialize.

Details Vicky training in martial arts, horse riding for the role

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently training in mixed martial arts, horse riding and spear fighting. While the movie is set in contemporary times, Vicky's character is modeled on Guru Dronacharya and Kripi's son, Ashwatthama. According to Hindu mythology, Ashwatthama, who fought with Kauravas against Pandavas in Mahabharata's Kurukshetra war, was born with a gem in his forehead which protected him from hunger, thirst and fatigue.

Film The movie will be shot for three months in 2021

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, The Immortal Ashwatthama is expected to kick off in April next year. The film will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations across India as well as countries such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan and Namibia. "Plenty of time will be devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects," the source added.

Other projects Other upcoming projects of Vicky and Sara