Cinema lovers might soon get another reason to rejoice. According to reports, Yash Raj Films (YRF) might be announcing another slate of new releases on March 19. They announced five of their releases for this year last month and reports suggest that another five of their ventures will get a release date this time. The announcements are reportedly part of YRF completing 50 years.

Statement The announcement can come early too, says industry source

An industry insider source confirmed the news to Bollywood Hungama saying, "Yes Yash Raj Films will be making another announcement of forthcoming releases, but the date March 19 has not really been locked for the same. It could happen earlier or later as well." Divulging further, he added that YRF will announce five films that were not a part of the last announcement.

Details Many much awaited movies to get a release

Talking about what movies might secure a release, the source added the five films might include Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Pathan, and the yet-untitled Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar-starrer. Other movies that might secure a release could be Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and also Ajay Devgn's superhero project with YRF.

Releases The movies might release later in the year

The reports also suggest that one or two of the five movies might release later in the year 2021. The source added that there is a possibility that the yet-untitled Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar-starrer and Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film may end up releasing in 2021. It is not yet clear that if all these releases are for this year.

Information YRF had announced five big releases in February