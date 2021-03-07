Actress Priyanka Chopra who has impressed audiences globally with her acting chops is now venturing into the culinary industry. The actor took to social media to announce the launch of her restaurant in New York called "Sona." The restaurant will serve authentic Indian cuisines to the patrons. The actress wrote that Sona will embody the flavors that she has grown up with.

Announcement 'I poured my love for Indian food into Sona': Chopra

The actress shared some pictures to announce the launch on Instagram. Her post read, "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent...."

Details Chopra performs 'puja' with husband Nick Jonas before the opening

The actress also shared a picture of herself performing a prayer ceremony or puja along with her husband Nick Jonas. She announced that the restaurant opens later this month. The post carried two other pictures, one of the restaurant and another one with Chopra and her collaborator for the venture Maneesh Goyal. The prayer ceremony took place in September 2019.

Instagram Post Here is how Chopra made the announcement

Instagram post A post shared by priyankachopra on March 7, 2021 at 1:39 pm IST

Social media Chopra's father-in-law had an adorable question

Showing support to his daughter-in-law, Jonas's dad Kevin posted an adorable Instagram story. He shared the post on his story with the question, "When do we eat?" To his question, the Quantico star very sweetly replied saying, "Any time, senior. It's yours..." Goyal also penned a post commending Chopra and said that the actress has been the "creative force" behind Sona.

Work Chopra also launched a haircare line recently