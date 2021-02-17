Dia Mirza is known for sending important messages to society with her actions. The actor continued this streak recently when she chose a female priest to solemnize her wedding. Mirza's wedding with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 was conducted by Sheela Atta, whom the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star thanked on Twitter. Here's more on this.

Details Mirza urged the society to 'rise up'

The actor, who largely kept her relationship and wedding plans under wraps, today uploaded a picture of a female priest conducting the wedding. She wrote, "Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality. (sic)" Her decision left internet users impressed. "Long live feminism. Beautiful Lady!! Best wishes!! (sic)" wrote one user.

Twitter Post 'Thank you Sheela Atta'

Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality https://t.co/aMZdyEZRdF pic.twitter.com/BeyFWCSGLw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 17, 2021

Social media Love is a full-circle we call home: Mirza

Though the wedding images had already surfaced on social media by Tuesday, Mirza shared some of her favorite shots yesterday. All four pictures had the same caption — "Love is a full-circle that we call home. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue. (sic)"

Instagram Post This image is all kinds of beautiful

Breaking stereotypes Rekhi's daughter walked Mirza down the aisle

Mirza broke another stereotype at her wedding by choosing to walk down the aisle with Rekhi's daughter. The businessman was earlier married to yoga and wellness therapist Sunaina Rekhi. As she escorted Mirza to the mandap, Rekhi's daughter held a placard that read "Papa's Girls." The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

Work Mirza openly speaks about issues she believes in