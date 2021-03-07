The West Coast of the US is an angry lot now! Many users in that area—principal cities of which are Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Anchorage, and Honolulu—faced technical glitches while streaming WandaVision's finale. The streamer, Disney+, kept crashing during the early morning hours of Friday as many attempted to watch the highly-anticipated episode, leaving many fuming and annoyed.

Details Irked fans shared screenshots of the error message

Disappointed fans soon shared pictures of an error message reading, "We're sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney+ Support." A site called Downdetector, which tracks outages at major websites and streaming platforms, reported a massive increase in user-generated reports of Disney+ experiencing technical problems just after midnight Pacific Time.

Finale The finale was extra-hyped, especially after Elizabeth Olsen's pitch

The finale of this latest offering from the Marvel world of superheroes starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Kathryn Hahn was even more hyped up after Olsen implied in an interview that there might be an upcoming shocking guest appearance. Since then, fans started speculating about who the character could be, with many referring back to the comic book storylines to prove their guess.

Information It was the second time that the show got disrupted

Fans like to stream the show timely in order to prevent themselves from seeing "spoilers" related to it. Meanwhile, Friday's finale marked the second time that WandaVision streaming got disrupted on Disney+, which has nearly 95 million subscribers globally. Last month, too, an outage was reported from the same area. Viewers, however, were able to stream it after just 10-15 minutes of disruption.

Reception The show was very well received, but no Season 2