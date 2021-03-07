A new promo for Zack Snyder's Justice League, often referred to as the Snyder Cut, is out now, featuring a darker and broodier-than-usual version of Ben Affleck's Batman. It is scheduled to be released on March 18, 2021. In the US, it will release on the streaming platform HBO Max, in India on BookMyShow Stream, and on other HBO services in various other countries.

Issues 'Justice League' went through a lot of production struggle

In 2016, when Warner Bros was developing Justice League, it had a lot of trouble during production, and the film went through major changes from script and photography to even changing directors. One of the major reasons for such a change was the poor reception of previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad.

Development After Snyder stepped down, Joss Whedon came in as director

Zack Snyder, who was directing Justice League, pretty much until post-production, stepped down after the death of his daughter in 2017. That's when Joss Whedon took the director's seat and completed the venture. Some of Whedon's moves included a shortened run-time of the movie and many scenes were switched out for a brighter tone instead. However, it turned out to be a box-office dud.

Justice League How was Snyder's vision salvaged from the original 'Justice League'?

Ever since then, many fans demanded an alternate cut of the movie. Snyder Cut was green-lit after not just fans but industry insiders too petitioned for Snyder's version. Since he had shot almost the entire Justice League movie before stepping down, a darker version with longer run-time, Warner Bros had a lot cut out for them to make Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Information Watch out for all the superheroes in this 'Justice League'