#ComicBytes: Decoding the comic book history of Marvel's Quicksilver
There are two live-action versions of Quicksilver, Marvel's famous speedster.
One is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Pietro Maximoff in MCU, and the other is Evan Peters's Peter Maximoff in the X-Men saga.
There was always a distinction between the two until WandaVision showed Peters's version.
Thanks to the final episode, we know Quicksilver's fate in MCU, but here is his history in the comics.
Parentage
Pietro and his sister's parentage is incredibly confusing
-
Initially, Pietro and his twin sister Wanda were shown as Django and Marya Maximoff's children.
But in Giant-Size Avengers #1 (1974), they were revealed as the Whizzer and Miss America's kids.
To complicate things, 1982's Vision and the Scarlet Witch unveiled Magneto as their actual father, which remained the story until Uncanny Avengers (2015) stated that Django and Marya are indeed the real parents.
-
Scarlet Witch
Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch: Marvel's most dynamic sibling duo
-
Pietro and Wanda have been one another's most trusted allies since birth.
From joining Magneto's brotherhood of Mutants to becoming full-fledged members of the Avengers, they have remained partners and have influenced many important events in the Marvel Universe.
In fact, Quicksilver's concern for his sister led to the disastrous House of M event, as he tried to save her with Magneto's help.
-
Powers
His super-fast powers are the result of an experiment
-
Quicksilver's powers are the result of the High Revolutionary's experiments, which question his identity as a mutant.
But anyway, that helps him run at the speed of 7,680 miles per hour and gives him superhuman strength, durability, stamina, reflexes, and intelligence.
Due to the exposure to Terrigen Mists, he gains the ability to jump forward into the future, which is essentially time travel.
-
Do you know?
His powers have an adverse affect on his personality
-
Quicksilver is shown as an arrogant, erratic, and impatient man in the comics. This happens because the rest of the world is moving at a much slower pace than him. When he temporarily loses his powers after House of M, he even becomes severely depressed.
-
Inhumans
Quicksilver and the Inhumans have a strong connection
-
Over the years, Quicksilver has been a part of the Avengers, X-Factor, and many super-teams.
However, his connection with the Inhumans is personal.
He was once married to Crystal, the powerful elemental Inhuman. Although the marriage got annulled, they have a daughter named Luna.
While Luna was mostly raised by her mother, she and Quicksilver have gotten closer since the Terrigenesis gave Luna powers.