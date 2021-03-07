Last updated on Mar 07, 2021, 02:00 am

There are two live-action versions of Quicksilver, Marvel's famous speedster. One is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Pietro Maximoff in MCU, and the other is Evan Peters's Peter Maximoff in the X-Men saga. There was always a distinction between the two until WandaVision showed Peters's version. Thanks to the final episode, we know Quicksilver's fate in MCU, but here is his history in the comics.

Parentage Pietro and his sister's parentage is incredibly confusing

Initially, Pietro and his twin sister Wanda were shown as Django and Marya Maximoff's children. But in Giant-Size Avengers #1 (1974), they were revealed as the Whizzer and Miss America's kids. To complicate things, 1982's Vision and the Scarlet Witch unveiled Magneto as their actual father, which remained the story until Uncanny Avengers (2015) stated that Django and Marya are indeed the real parents.

Scarlet Witch Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch: Marvel's most dynamic sibling duo

Pietro and Wanda have been one another's most trusted allies since birth. From joining Magneto's brotherhood of Mutants to becoming full-fledged members of the Avengers, they have remained partners and have influenced many important events in the Marvel Universe. In fact, Quicksilver's concern for his sister led to the disastrous House of M event, as he tried to save her with Magneto's help.

Powers His super-fast powers are the result of an experiment

Quicksilver's powers are the result of the High Revolutionary's experiments, which question his identity as a mutant. But anyway, that helps him run at the speed of 7,680 miles per hour and gives him superhuman strength, durability, stamina, reflexes, and intelligence. Due to the exposure to Terrigen Mists, he gains the ability to jump forward into the future, which is essentially time travel.

Do you know? His powers have an adverse affect on his personality

Quicksilver is shown as an arrogant, erratic, and impatient man in the comics. This happens because the rest of the world is moving at a much slower pace than him. When he temporarily loses his powers after House of M, he even becomes severely depressed.

Inhumans Quicksilver and the Inhumans have a strong connection