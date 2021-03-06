After Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also broken his silence following the Income Tax Department's raids at their properties earlier this week. In his first social media post in days, the 48-year-old director shared a new picture with Pannu from the sets of their upcoming movie Dobaaraa and wrote a message for their "haters." Here are more details on this.

Details 'With all our love to all the haters'

In the picture posted to Instagram and Twitter today, Kashyap is seen sitting in Pannu's lap. The duo, who have previously worked together on the 2018 Bollywood film Manmarziyaan, often strike a similar pose for their pictures. "And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters (sic)," Kashyap captioned his post.

Instagram Post Here is Kashyap's post

Details Earlier today, Pannu had also talked about the raids

Earlier in the day, Pannu had also opened up about the tax raids. She said that contrary to the allegations made against her, there is no bungalow in her name in Paris or receipts of Rs. 5 crore payment to her. She also took a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her comment that the "same people" were raided in 2013 too.

Quote This is what Pannu had tweeted

"Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner (sic)," the 33-year-old actor had written in one of her tweets this morning.

Raids I-T Department raided their properties this week

The comments of both the film personalities come after Income Tax Department officials conducted searches at the properties linked to them this week. Apart from Kashyap, his partners, who had launched the now-defunct production house Phantom Films, were also raided. The searches were held across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, and both Pannu and Kashyap were questioned by I-T Department officials in Pune.

Information Irregularities of over Rs. 650 crore allegedly found

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Income Tax Department has found financial irregularities of more than Rs. 650 crore after it raided "two film production companies, two talent management companies and a leading actress."

Reactions Tax raids invited criticism from many