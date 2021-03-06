Film actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently faced Income Tax raids, has opened up about the three days of search that took place at her properties this week. The 33-year-old said the Income Tax officials were looking for the keys to a bungalow that she allegedly owns in Paris and an alleged receipt of Rs. 5 crore. Here is more on what she said.

"Three days of intense search. Of three things primarily: 1. The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner," Pannu wrote on Twitter this morning. "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before (sic)," she added in another tweet.

"3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honorable finance minister (sic)," she further wrote. Her statement seemed to be in connection with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment on the matter on Friday when she said that the "same people" were also raided in 2013, but no questions were raised back then.

"P.S- 'not so sasti' anymore," she concluded her three tweets, in an apparent dig at fellow actor Kangana Ranaut, who often uses the Hindi term "sasti" or cheap against her and some other actors.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday began searching the properties linked to Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, as well as his partners who had launched the now-defunct production house Phantom Films. The searches were reportedly carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, and both Pannu and Kashyap were questioned by I-T Department officials in Pune.

