Sam Konstas continues to falter in WI Test series: Details 

The third Test between Australia and West Indies , which is a Day-Night affair in Kingston, saw bowlers dominate on Day 1. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia were bowled out for 225 runs in 70.3 overs. Opener Sam Konstas was the first one to depart as Justin Greaves trapped him for 17. Konstas is indeed having a tough time in this series. Here we decode his woes.

Bowling shifts Konstan fails to convert his start Greaves struck on his first delivery, trapping Konstas lbw for 17. The young opener managed a couple of boundaries during his 53-ball stay. He did decently well against the new pink cherry but failed to convert his start yet again. Having batted five times in this series, Konstas is yet to touch the 30-run mark even once. Many even reckon that the time is running out for him.

Numbers Paltry run in the series Konstas scored 3 and 5 in the series opener in Bridgetown before managing 25 and 0 in the St George's game. Though the Aussies clinched both matches, Konstas was heavily criticized for his poor returns. His latest failure means the 19-year-old has just managed 50 runs at 10 in this series. This series has indeed been tough for batters. However, no other recognized Australian batter has managed under 100 runs.