Centurion Joe Root equals this record of Steve Smith: Stats 

England batting great Joe Root has hammered his 37th century in Test cricket . He accomplished the milestone with a 104-run knock in the first innings of the third Test match against India at Lord's. With this knock, he has equaled Australia's Steve Smith in terms of the most Test hundreds against India. The duo now share the top spot with 11 such centuries apiece.

Root vs India Root joins Smith in this club With his 45th run, Root became the first player to score 3,000 Test runs against India (now 3,059). Playing his 33rd Test against the team, he now boasts 11 tons and 12 fifties against them. While Smith is par with Root in terms of Test hundreds versus India, the latter's tally of 23 50-plus scores against India is the most for any batter.

DYK Most runs in India-England Tests Notably, Root is the only player to have slammed 10-plus centuries in India-England Tests. No other batter has even 2,600 runs in this rivalry. Root has an average of 57.71 against India. He became the third batter after WI's Gary Sobers (vs England) and India's Sachin Tendulkar (vs Australia) to score over 3,000 runs in a non-Ashes Test rivalry.

Home Tests First batter with this milestone Root's tally of eight Test tons against India at home is now the most for a batter. He broke the tie with Australia's Ricky Ponting and Smith (7 each). Meanwhile, Root also boasts six fifties in this regard. His overall home tally versus India reads 1,787 runs across 18 Tests at 71.48. Only Ponting (1,893) owns more Test runs against India at home.