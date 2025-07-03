Edgbaston Test, Day 2: England three down after India's 587

India have done well against England in the ongoing 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Day 2 saw India resume on 310/5. Shubman Gill converted his unbeaten 114 to a mammoth 269. He shared two brilliant stands alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Gill's heroics helped India post 587. Meanwhile, India pegged back England with three early scalps. England are 77/3 at stumps.

Summary India innings summary Gill and Jadeja continued where they left on Day 1 to end up stitching a record 203-run stand. Jadeja perished for 87 to Josh Tongue. After his dismissal, Sundar joined Gill and the two put on 144 runs. Sundar made a vital 42 from 103 balls. Gill showed his brilliance before finally falling for 269. India ended with 587 in 151 overs.

Information A look at the England bowlers Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the England bowlers. He bowled 45 overs and managed 3/167. Tongue picked 2/119 from 28 overs. Joe Root managed 1/20 from 5 overs. Ben Stokes finished with 1/74. Chris Woakes finished with 2 scalps. Brydon Carse managed one wicket.

Gill Shubman Gill becomes 3rd Indian with double-century in England (Tests) Indian skipper Gill ended up scoring 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and 3 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has become the 3rd Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid to slam a double-century in Tests on English soil. Gavaskar scored 221 in 1979 at The Oval whereas Dravid managed 202 in 2002 at The Oval.

Numbers Gill surpasses 1,000 runs in away Tests and versus England Gill has 2,317 runs in Tests at 40.64. He owns 7 tons and 7 fifties. Notably, Gill has now surpassed 1,000 Test runs in away matches (home of opposition). He has three tons and 2 fifties in away Test matches. Gill also went past 1,000 runs versus England in Tests at 53.47 (100s: 4, 50s: 3).

Records Gill attains these massive records with double-century As per Cricbuzz, Gill became the 6th Indian skipper with a double-hundred in Tests. Double hundreds as India Test captain: 7 - Virat Kohli 1 - MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill Meanwhile, this is just the second double-hundred by an Indian captain in an overseas Test, after Virat Kohli's 200 at North Sound in 2016.

List 2nd-youngest to score a double-century as Indian skipper Gill became the 2nd-youngest to score a double-century as Indian skipper in Tests. Youngest to score a Test double-hundred as India captain: 23y 39d - MAK Pataudi vs ENG, Delhi, 1964 25y 298d - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025 26y 189d - Sachin Tendulkar vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 1999 27y 260d - Virat Kohli vs WI, North Sound, 2016

Feat 3rd visiting skipper with this record in England Gill is now the 3rd visiting skipper with 250-plus score in England. Visiting Test captains with 250-plus scores in England: 311 - Bob Simpson (AUS), Old Trafford, 1964 277 - Graeme Smith (SA), Edgbaston, 2003 269 - Shubman Gill (IND), Edgbaston, 2025 259 - Graeme Smith (SA), Lord's, 2003

Jadeja 23rd Test fifty for Jadeja Jadeja made 89 off 137 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and a six. Playing his 82nd Test, he has raced to 3,495 runs at an average of 35.30 with four centuries to his name (50s: 23). Two of Jadeja's five 50-plus Test scores in England have come at Edgbaston. His overall tally in the nation reads 767 runs at 31.95 (100: 1).

Partnership Second Indian pair with this feat Team India owns two 200-plus partnerships in Tests at Edgbaston and Jadeja has been a part of both. Besides adding 203 runs with Gill in the ongoing game, the southpaw added 222 runs alongside Rishabh Pant at this venue in 2022. Both these partnerships were for the sixth wicket.

Information Sundar deserves praise for his 42 Sundar showed immense value for his 42 runs off 103 balls. He hit 3 fours and a six. Root ended the southpaw's stay in the 139th over of India's innings.

Information Bashir claims a three-fer for England Bashir was amongst the wickets and bowled the most overs for England. In 18 matches, the spinner has raced to 64 scalps at 38.56. He has 23 scalps versus India from 5 matches at 40.17.