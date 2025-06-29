Joe Root tops batting chart at Edgbaston in Tests: Stats

England claimed a historic win over India in the Test series opener at Headingley in Leeds. They chased down 371, marking their second-highest successful run-chase in the format. Joe Root , who scored a fifty in the remarkable run-chase, would aim to continue his exploits in the 2nd Test scheduled at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Notably, Root is the highest run-scorer at this venue in Tests.

Stats Over 900 Test runs at Edgbaston As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has the most runs for a player at Edgbaston in Test cricket. In nine games here, he has racked up 920 runs at a stunning average of 70.76. His tally includes 3 tons and 5 fifties. Alastair Cook is the only other player to have scored over 800 runs at this iconic venue (869).

Information Last five innings at Edgbaston Root has been on a roll in Test cricket in the last three years. He has recorded 3 fifty-plus scores in his last five Test innings at Edgbaston. His scores in this regard reads 87, 46, 118*, and 142*.

Information Average of 89.00 against India Root has dominated nearly every opposition he has batted against at Edgbaston (multiple matches). He has scored 350 runs at 87.50 against Australia, 267 runs at 89.00 against India, and 223 runs at 111.50 against West Indies.

2022 Historic win in 2022 As per ESPNcricinfo, England own the highest successful run-chase against India in the format. It came in the 2022 Edgbaston Test as the hosts chased down a mammoth 378. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley added 107 runs for the opening wicket before England were down to 109/3. However, Jonny Bairstow (114*) and Root (142*) didn't put a foot wrong in England's seven-wicket win.