Ashes 2023: Can Australia stop the 'Bazball' show at Edgbaston?

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 14, 2023 | 07:49 pm 3 min read

Australia will be in upbeat mode, having won the WTC 2021-23 mace at The Oval by overcoming India recently (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England will be facing Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, starting June 16. It marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Australia will be in upbeat mode, having won the WTC 2021-23 mace at The Oval by overcoming India recently. However, England under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes will be a tough nut to crack.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also live-stream action on the SonyLiv app (paid subscription) from 3:30pm onward. In terms of the pitch, one can expect quality runs on offer here as batters will enjoy playing. Pacers will be in the game, getting good bounce. Once the match progresses, it will be an even contest.

Edgbaston: England 6-4 Australia

England and Australia have locked horns 15 times at Edgbaston. The hosts have won six of these matches, while the Aussies have won on four occasions. As many as five matches were drawn. Interestingly, one of Australia's wins at Edgbaston came during the 2019 Ashes. The Aussies won by a mammoth 251 runs, with Steve Smith scoring twin centuries.

England have been solid in the Stokes-McCullum era

England have now won 11 of their 13 Tests ever since Ben Stokes and McCullum took over the charge. This includes series wins over Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. While many believed the aggressive-batting approach would not profit the Brits for long, Stokes's men have managed to show stellar consistency. England have endorsed an aggressive batting approach, popularly known as 'Bazball'.

Australia will be looking to play positive cricket

Australia decimated India by 209 runs in the WTC final to complete the trophy haul in ICC events. Steve Smith and Travis Head scored match-winning tons and will be decisive once again. With the ball, Scott Boland has been impressive and it remains to be seen whether Josh Hazlewood replaces him.Ace spinner Nathan Lyon brings a lot of character with the ball.

Here are the Probable XIs

England Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson. Australia Probable XI: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Here are the key stats

Crawley and Duckett have so far garnered 605 opening partnership runs at a stellar average of 55 under Stokes-McCullum. Smith has 8,947 runs in 97 Tests at 60.04. He is set to become just the fourth Australian with over 9,000 runs in the longest format. Lyon has dismissed Root seven times in 35 Test innings. Broad has snapped 131 wickets in The Ashes.

Dream11 Fantasy team options

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Ben Duckett, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Joe Root (vc), Alex Carey, Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, James Anderson, Stuart Broad. Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Zak Crawley, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson.

