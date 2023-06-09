Sports

Decoding Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's stellar Test partnership stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 09, 2023, 11:49 pm 3 min read

Smith and Labuschagne have registered eight hundred run partnerships in Test cricket (Source: ICC)

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have been mainstays for Australia in recent years. The duo registered another 50-plus partnership for the Aussies in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval. The duo ensured that Australia's lead was beyond the 250-run mark in the second innings. This was the duo's eighth 50-run stand in test cricket. Here are the stats.

Smith and Labuschagne average 61.86 in Tests together

The Australian duo has amassed 1,856 runs in the longest format of the game. They have accumulated these runs across 32 innings and have compiled eight hundred stands and as many 50-run partnerships. Labuschagne admires Smith and the chemistry that the duo shares is evident on the pitch in Test cricket. The duo also owns an average of 61.86 in this format.

Eight century-run stands between the two batters

Smith and Labuschagne have been mainstays in the Australian batting order, amassing eight hundred-plus partnerships in Test cricket. The highest partnership among the two batters of 251 came against West Indies at Perth in November 2022. Their 62-run stand against India in the final of the WTC Final was their eighth fifty-plus stand in Test cricket.

Labuschagne and Smith average 51.50 in Tests against India

Smith and Labushagne have been effective against India in Test cricket. The Australian duo has added 515 runs in 11 innings at an impressive partnership average of 51.50. They have amassed two century-run partnerships along with three 50-run stands in this format. Since 2018, they have stitched the most partnership runs against India. Labuschagne alongside Travis Head are in the second spot.

Most runs for Australia in Tests since his debut

Labuschagne since his debut against Pakistan in Dubai has scored the most runs among Australian batters in Test matches. He has amassed 3,461 runs in 38 Tests at an average of 57.68. The 28-year-old compiled 10 centuries and 15 fifties in this format. His highest score of 215 came against NZ in 2020. No other Australian batter has scored 3,000 runs in this period.

A look at Smith's overall Test numbers

Smith slammed a century in the first innings of the WTC Final. He added 34 runs in the second innings and has raced to 8,947 runs in 97 Tests at an impressive average of 60.04. He has amassed 31 centuries and 37 fifties in this format. Smith has the third-most Test centuries for Australia, he is only behind Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh.

A look at their Test numbers versus India

Labuschagne is still at the crease with 41* at Day 3 stumps. He has amassed 775 runs against India in 10 Test matches at an average of 48.43. He has only slammed a solitary ton against them. Smith has completed 2,042 runs against India in 19 Test matches. The Australian talisman averages 65.87 and has compiled nine centuries and five fifties against them.

