How has Cheteshwar Pujara fared in England (Tests)?

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 04, 2023, 06:49 pm

Pujara will be pivotal for India in WTC final

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara is coming off a dream run in the County Championship Division Two, having shattered a flurry of records. Team India will bank on his experience of playing in English conditions during the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 7. Pujara will be pivotal for India as they face Australia at The Oval. Here are his stats in England.

Pujara averages 29.60 in England

Pujara has played 15 Tests (30 innings) in England. He has scored 829 runs here at an average of 29.60. The tally includes a total of six 50+ scores. His only century in England came during the 2018 series. Pujara slammed an unbeaten 132 in the first innings of the 4th Test in Southampton. However, India lost the match by 60 runs.

Pujara's recent run in England

Pujara has three 50+ scores in his last five innings on England soil. However, he failed to convert them into three figures. His scores in this regard read 66, 13, 61, 4, and 91.

The star of third innings

It is worth noting that each of Pujara's five half-centuries (Tests) in England have come in the third innings. He has slammed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 44.81 in the third innings in England.

Second-most runs in County Championship Division Two

As stated, Puajra has been in sublime form in the ongoing County season. Pujara is the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing County Championship Division Two with 545 runs in six games at 68.12. All of his four fifty-plus scores this season have been converted into centuries. His scores in the season read 0, 77, 136, 151, 18, 13, 115, and 35.

A look at his career stats

In Test cricket, Pujara has piled up 7,154 runs in 102 games at 43.88. He has mustered 19 centuries and 35 fifties in whites. In the international arena, the veteran batter was last seen in the four-match home Test series versus Australia earlier this year. He could only manage just 140 runs in the series at a paltry average of 28.