India-Australia 3rd Test to be moved out of Dharamsala: Details

Written by V Shashank Feb 12, 2023, 06:52 pm 2 min read

The third Test between India and Australia has been shifted out of Dharamsala

The third Test between India and Australia will not be played in Dharamsala, as confirmed by ESPNcricinfo. As per the report, the venue isn't ready to host international matches. The HPCA Stadium last hosted a first-class match at the start of 2020. India are currently 1-0 up in the ongoing four-match series, having won the opening Test in Nagpur. Here are more details.

The BCCI's inspection panel visited the ground on February 11 and observed several bald patches on the outfield, post a recent renovation to install a new drainage system.

Besides, the venue hasn't hosted any cricket since the two T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in February 2022. Indore and Rajkot are reportedly the frontrunners to host the third encounter.

HPCA Stadium has been out of action

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has hosted just one Test match, which was during the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won to seal the series 2-1. As stated, it hasn't hosted an FC match in almost three years.

India are 1-0 up in the four-match series

India clinched an emphatic win by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. Skipper Rohit Sharma clocked his ninth Test ton while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja aced his Test return with a fifty and a fifer. Meanwhile, ace off-spinner R Ashwin bagged his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests. India will look to extend the lead in the second Test in Delhi, commencing on February 17.

Australia have shied away from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home in 2014-15, winning the series 2-0. India beat Australia 2-1 Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Not to forget, India clinched a 2-1 win at home in 2016-17. Team India needs to win the ongoing series by at least a 2-0, 3-0, or 3-1 margin to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final.