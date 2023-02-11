Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin claims his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 11, 2023, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Ashwin has now claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on song on Day 3 of the first India versus Australia Test match. Ashwin has claimed a fifer, tearing apart Australia with some high-quality bowling. Ashwin has now claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests. India resumed Day 3 on 321/7. They folded for 400, taking a 223-run lead. Australia are in tatters as we decode Ashwin's stats.

Ashwin floors the Aussie batters

Ashwin opened his account by getting a leading edge of Usman Khawaja. He then affected four LBW dismissals, dismissing David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, and Alex Carey. Ashwin attacked the Aussies with his accuracy on offer, forcing mistakes. Australian batters weren't as effective in defense. Ashwin had earlier claimed a three-fer in the first innings to dominate the scenes for India.

31st five-wicket haul in Tests

Playing his 89th match, Ashwin has raced to 457 Test scalps. He has now impacted 31 five-wicket hauls in an innings of a Test. Ashwin is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Richard Hadlee (36), Anil Kumble (35), Rangana Herath (34), and James Anderson (32). Notably, 25 of Ashwin's five-wicket hauls in Test cricket have come at home.

Breakdown of Ashwin's Test scalps

Ashwin now has 320 Test scalps on home soil. In away Tests (home of the opposition), he has claimed 133 scalps at 32.06. In neutral venues, Ashwin has managed four scalps from a solitary encounter. He attained the feat versus New Zealand in the ICC World Test championship 2019-21 final.

How has Ashwin performed versus Australia?

Versus the Aussies, Ashwin has managed to take 97 Test scalps so far. 58 of his wickets have come at home. The remaining 39 have come in Australia. Ashwin is now the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in India vs Australia Test matches after Anil Kumble (111). Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 95 Test scalps versus Australia. The 36-year-old claimed his sixth five-wicket haul versus Australia.