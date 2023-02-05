Sports

Decoding Ravindra Jadeja's performance versus Australia in Tests: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 05, 2023, 01:39 pm 3 min read

India are gearing up to host Australia in an all-important four-match Test series, starting February 9. The series will mark Ravindra Jadeja's return to international cricket and the all-rounder would be raring to shine. Jadeja has enjoyed playing against the Aussies in Tests and his record at home is even more spectacular. Here we look at how Jadeja has fared against Australia in whites.

Why does this story matter?

Stakes are incredibly high in the series as India need at least a 2-0 win to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Australia require just a draw for the same.

Jadeja has been a vital part of India's Test team as his all-round prowess provides balance to the side.

His last international appearance came in August in the 2022 Asia Cup.

63 Test wickets versus Australia

Jadeja owns 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against Australia at 18.85. The tally includes three five-wicket hauls with his best innings figures reading 6/63. The left-arm spinner hasn't scalped more Test wickets against any other team. At home, he owns 49 wickets in eight Tests against the Aussies at 18.02. On Australian soil, he owns 14 wickets in four Tests at 21.78.

A look at his batting stats

With the bat, Jadeja has scored 387 runs against Australia at 29.76. He has smoked four fifties against the Aussies with 81 being his highest score. England is the only team against whom Jadeja owns more 50-plus Test scores (6). The left-handed batter owns 212 runs at 23.55 and 175 runs at 43.75 in home and away Tests versus Australia, respectively.

Player of the Series in 2017

Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Series in Australia's last Test tour of India, in 2017. With 25 wickets in four games at 18.56, he was the highest wicket-taker of the series (2 fifers). He also smashed 127 runs with the help of two fifties. Meanwhile, he returned with 24 wickets and 85 runs in the 2013 four-match home Test series versus Australia.

A look at Jadeja's overall Test stats

Jadeja has been stellar in the longest format since his Test debut in 2012. In 60 Tests, the southpaw has mustered 2,523 runs at 36.57 (50s: 17, 100s: 3). The tally includes 242 wickets at 24.41 (5W: 10, 10W: 1). At home, he has scored 1,457 runs in 36 Tests at 41.62. With the ball, he boasts 172 wickets at 20.66.

His other milestones in Tests

Jadeja is the fastest left-arm bowler to have claimed 200 Test wickets, having taken 44 games to get the mark. He is the fifth-fastest all-rounder to get the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. He got the feat in 53 matches. His batting average of 36.57 is the fifth-highest among all-rounders with at least 200 wickets in the format.

Jadeja returned at the Ranji Trophy

Jadeja returned to action last month in the Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu. He led Saurashtra in his comeback match. Jadeja was included in Saurashtra's line-up after he recovered from his knee injury. Jadeja took seven wickets for just 53 runs in 17.1 overs during the first innings. He bowled three maiden overs and recorded an economy rate of 3.10.