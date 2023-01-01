Sports

Injured Rishabh Pant set to miss Australia Tests, IPL 2023

Jan 01, 2023

Rishabh Pant got injured in major car accident (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to stay out of action for a lengthy period. The southpaw, who met with a car accident on Friday (December 30), is set to miss the crucial four-match home Test series against Australia in February-March. Pant isn't likely to be available for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 either. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Australia series will be India's last assignment in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The hosts would need at least three wins to qualify for the final without depending on other results.

Pant has been a vital part of India's Test team and his record versus Australia is tremendous.

As he leads Delhi Capitals in IPL, his absence would hurt the franchise.

Pant suffers injuries on leg, forehead

In an official statement shared by the BCCI, the board ensured that Pant will get the best medical treatment. As per the cricket body, the 25-year-old has sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back. The southpaw has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe. Fortunately, Pant is out of danger.

A look at the further developments

According to Cricbuzz, the exact time needed for Pant's recovery and rehab can only be determined after the treatment of his ligament tear starts. Pant, who is currently getting treated in Dehradun's Max Hospital, will first be allowed to recover from his other external injuries. It has also been learned that the possibility of treating Pant abroad is also not ruled out.

Pant has been sensational in Test cricket

As mentioned above, Pant has been a force to reckon with in Tests. Hence, filling his boots against Australia won't be easy. Pant has so far racked up 2,271 runs in 33 Tests at 43.67. His strike rate reads 73.61. The tally includes five tons and 11 half-centuries. Uncapped Andhra keeper KS Bharat is the frontrunner to take the gloves in Pant's absence.

A look at his IPL numbers

Coming to his IPL numbers, Pant owns 2,838 runs in 98 games at 34.61 (50s: 15, 100: 1). He has been striking at an astonishing rate of 147.97. Veteran Australian opener David Warner is likely to lead DC in Pant's absence. All-rounder Axar Patel and young batter Prithvi Shaw are the potent options if the franchise opts for an Indian skipper.