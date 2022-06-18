Sports

Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant: Here's what Dale Steyn feels

Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant: Here's what Dale Steyn feels

Written by V Shashank Jun 18, 2022, 06:34 pm 3 min read

Pant scored 17 off 23 deliveries in the fourth T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn has backed Dinesh Karthik to make the India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The bowling legend has been mighty impressed by the middle-order batter, who seems to be enjoying a purple patch in his career. Meanwhile, Steyn was quite critical of Rishabh Pant, post his faulty performances in the ongoing series versus SA. Here's more.

Words Here's what Steyn said

"Pant has had four opportunities now in this series and he seems to be making the same mistake. Also, you could say that good players learn from their mistakes... but he hasn't," said Steyn to ESPNcricinfo. Steyn added that he sees Dinesh Karthik in the Indian contingent for the 2022 T20 World Cup, given the latter's stupendous form this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pant has been in the T20I set-up since 2017.

However, he hasn't lived up to the expectations.

He might miss out on the India squad for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Karthik is a hot commodity in T20s at present.

Given Karthik's form and the skill-set he brings to the table, the selectors could give him the nod over a frail-looking Pant.

Pant Rishabh Pant has underperformed in T20Is

Pant has had a poor run in the ongoing five-match series against SA. His scores read 29 (16), 5(7), 6(8), and lastly, 17(23). He averages 14.25 and has struck at a paltry rate of 105.55. Overall, Pant has amassed 740 runs in 47 T20Is. He has three half-centuries and averages 23.12. Scoring-wise, Pant looked the best in 2021, compiling 213 runs at 30.42.

2022 DK is enjoying a red-hot form in 2022

Karthik is enjoying the form of his life. He has averaged a stupendous 52.75 across 20 T20s played this year. He has belted 422 runs at a mouth-dropping rate of 177.31. That includes a stellar campaign with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. One of the linchpins, Karthik hoarded 330 runs while averaging a prolific 55.00. He had a strike rate of 183.33.

T20Is A look at Karthik's numbers in T20Is

Karthik has 491 runs from 36 T20Is at a healthy average of 35.07. He has an astonishing strike rate of 146.13 in the shortest format. Notably, Karthik has compiled the bulk of his T20I runs versus the Proteas (152 at 30.40). He clocked his maiden fifty in his 30th inning. His last five scores in T20Is read 55(27), 6(8), 30(21), 1*(2), and 8*(3).

IND vs IRE Karthik included in India's T20I squad for Ireland series

On Wednesday, BCCI announced a 17-man squad for Ireland tour that comprises two T20Is being played in Dublin. Hardik Pandya will captain the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, Karthik's year-round clinical exhibitions got him a spot for this series. Pant wasn't named in the squad as he will join the Indian contingent for the fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston.