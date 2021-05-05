ICC Test Rankings: Pant claims career-best spot, Kohli stays fifth

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 05, 2021, 05:22 pm

In the latest ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has maintained his fifth spot.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant claimed a career-best sixth spot.

He holds the position alongside Henry Nicholls and Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin in the only Indian in the top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers.

We present the key details.

Rankings

Top 5 places in batting remain intact, Pant gains big

The ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen sees Kane Williamson (919) atop.

He is followed by Australian duo Steve Smith (891) and Marnus Labuschagne (878).

England captain Joe Root is fourth (831).

The 32-year-old Kohli holds his fourth spot with 814 points.

Meanwhile, Pant rose three places to be placed joint-sixth.

Babar Azam dropped three places to ninth, with David Warner occupying 10th place.

Sri Lanka

Lankan captain Karunaratne gains four spots to be 11th

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne gained four spots to go 11th in the rankings.

He now has 712 rating points.

The senior opening batsman scored a century (118) and a half century (66) in the just-concluded second Test against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka won the Test match by 209 runs at Kandy.

Meanwhile, Lahiru Thirimanne, who scored a ton, rose to 60th.

Bowling

Cummins and Ashwin dominate the bowling

The ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers saw no change in the top 10.

Aussie sensation Pat Cummins continues to lead the show with 908 rating points.

Ace Indian spinner R Ashwin held his second spot.

He has 850 rating points.

Ashwin continues to be the only Indian in the top-10 of the Test Bowling Rankings.

Information

Holder tops the show in Test Rankings for All-rounders

In the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders, the players in the top 10 have retained their positions. West Indies cricketer Jason Holder leads the proceedings with 423 points. He is followed by England's Ben Stokes (393), Ravindra Jadeja (386), and Ashwin (353) in that order.