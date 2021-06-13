WTC final: Rishabh Pant slams century in intra-squad simulation match

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant continued his incredible run after hammering a ton in the intra-squad practice match. The flamboyant Pant smashed an unbeaten 121, while Shubman Gill also compiled 85 on the opening day. Notably, the two teams are being led by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. The match will help the management finalize the perfect XI for the impending WTC final against NZ.

Pant, Gill were among runs on Day 1

It is understood that Pant, who has been enjoying his purple patch, hammered every bowler, including the spinners. He smashed 121 off just 94 balls in the match. Notably, the batsmen had multiple opportunities to bat even after getting dismissed, as it was a match simulation. The young Shubman Gill, who opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma, slammed 85 off 135 balls.

Pant has been in sublime form

Pant would want to carry this form into the upcoming WTC final. The left-handed batsman was voted ICC Player of the Month (January 2021) after his match-winning performances Down Under. His unbeaten 89 at the Gabba helped India win a second Test series Down Under. Pant was also India's second-highest run-scorer in the England Test series (270), having scored a ton (101).

A look at the other details

It has been learned that Kohli's side was only perturbed by senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who registered figures of 3/36. Ishant's form will be crucial for India in the finale. Meanwhile, the BCCI, on Day 2, uploaded a video of skipper Kohli rolling his arm over after a long time. Kohli, the medium-pacer, was was seen bowling to Rahul.

WATCH: KL Rahul faces skipper Kohli

India and NZ to lock horns in the WTC final

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the inaugural World Test Championship final at The Ageas Bowl, starting June 18. The Virat Kohli-led side will soon finalize their XI after the completion of intra-squad simulation game. Meanwhile, the Kiwis are on the brink of registering a series win in England. They will likely win the second and final Test today.

A look India's probable XI for WTC final

India's probable XI for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah