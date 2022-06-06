Sports

IND vs SA, T20Is: Pitch report of Arun Jaitley Stadium

IND vs SA, T20Is: Pitch report of Arun Jaitley Stadium

Written by V Shashank Jun 06, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

KL Rahul would be leading Team India for the five-match T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series, the first of which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. KL Rahul's men would be keen to put up a dominant show. Meanwhile, SA are loaded with in-form campaigners in Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada to name a few. Here is the complete pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The venue has hosted six T20Is so far. Chasing sides have won three of those outings. The wicket has plenty to offer to both batters and bowlers. Anything around 160-170 would be a par total on this wicket. The venue last hosted a T20I between India and Bangladesh in 2019. The latter sealed a seven-wicket win, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's 60*.

Data Highest and lowest scores at this venue in T20Is

India hold the record for the highest T20I score at Arun Jaitley Stadium (202/3 vs NZ, 2017). Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored 80 each. Later, India restricted the visitors to 149/8, courtesy of spinners Axar Patel (2/20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have the lowest total at this venue (120 vs SA, 2016). Hashim Amla (56*) top-scored for SA.

Stats Jason Roy has the most runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium

England opener Jason Roy has feasted on the batting opportunities at this venue. As per ESPNcricinfo, the talented batter has 125 runs from three matches, averaging 41.66. Shikhar Dhawan (121), Jos Buttler (104), and Rohit Sharma (89) follow suit. Meanwhile, English pacer Chris Jordan has claimed the most scalps here (6). David Willey (5) follows suit at an astonishing average of 13.20.

Information Who have fared well - spinners or pacers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of 71 wickets have been recorded at Arun Jaitley Stadium in T20Is (including 11 run-outs). Pacers have pocketed 31 scalps. Spinners have been equally effective, having affected 29 dismissals.