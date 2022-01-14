Players who can replace Ajinkya Rahane in India's Test team

Senior Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane endured a dismal Test series against South Africa. India lost the third Test to surrender the series 2-1. Rahane struggled and his poor run of form continued since the start of 2021. Rahane, who lost his place as India's vice-captain in Tests, could surrender his place in the side. India have plenty of options to replace the struggling Rahane.

Rahane scored 112 and 27* in the memorable MCG Test against Australia in December 2020.

Since then, he has played 15 games and scored 547 runs at below per average of 20.25.

He has struck three fifties and has recorded 11 single-digit scores.

At home, he has managed just 151 runs at 18.87.

He has scored 396 runs in 10 away Tests at 20.84.

Rahane scored just 136 runs across the three Test matches versus SA. He registered an average of 22.66, hitting one fifty. In the just concluded third Test, Rahane posted scores of 9 and 0 as India lost the match, besides surrendering the series.

Hanuma Vihari can be the preferred option

Hanuma Vihari wasn't selected for the two-Test series against New Zealand in November-December 2021, being sent to South Africa with the India A side. He scored 54, 72*, 63, and 13* for India A. However, he was snubbed for the first Test. Vihari replaced the injured Virat Kohli for the second Test and scored 20 and 40*. And then, he was ignored once again.

Shreyas Iyer is a valuable choice

If India keep going with Cheteshwar Pujara at number three, then just the number five position in the side will be up for grabs. Shreyas Iyer, who slammed 105, 65, 18, and 14 respectively in his debut Test series at home against NZ, can be a sound option. Iyer can take up the Rahane's position if Vihari continues to get ignored.

Suryakumar can come in as well

Another option can be Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to make his Test debut for India. SKY, like Iyer, was in the squad in the SA Test series. SKY has already impressed for India in ODIs, averaging 62.00. He has played 11 T20Is, averaging 34.85.