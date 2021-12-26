Sports SA vs India, Day 1: Rahul, Agarwal ace first session

Published on Dec 26, 2021

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul guide India to 83/0 in the first session on Day 1

India are off to a brilliant start in the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal negotiated the South African fast bowlers, who have looked bleak so far. The duo started watchfully but cut loose eventually. They shared a 50-run stand as India aced the first session on Day 1. Here is the session report.

First hour India compiled 32/0 in first 10 overs

The likes of Rahul and Agarwal were vigilant at the start after skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat. India scored just 20 runs in the first nine overs. The 10th over was delivered by left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. Agarwal smashed three fours in his over. Agarwal's compatriot Rahul exhibited impressive footwork. He left the ball well and regularly negated the movement.

Partnership Rahul stayed patient, Agarwal accelerated

Agarwal accelerated after the first hour. He had no qualms about punishing the poor deliveries. He was also dropped by Quinton de Kock in the 18th over. Fast bowler Jansen beat Agarwal with a good-length delivery. On the other hand, Rahul patiently held his end. The duo also brought up the 50-run partnership in that over. India eventually finished on 83/0 at lunch.

Information A productive year for Indian openers

As per Cricbuzz, this is the seventh time in 2021 when Indian openers have survived 20 or more overs in a Test outside Asia. Interestingly, there was not a single such instance in the previous decade (2011-20).

Bowlers Kagiso Rabada was impressive

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the first session. Although the right-arm pacer didn't get a wicket, he kept the Indian openers quiet. He bowled a total of four maiden overs. Debutant Jansen was a touch expensive, having conceded 26 runs. Lungi Ngidi (0/23) and Wiaan Mulder (0/15) also looked colorless.