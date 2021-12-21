Sports The Ashes: Australia add Scott Boland to their squad

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 12:50 pm

Australia have a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series

The Australian cricket team has added pacer Scott Boland to their squad for remainder of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series. The Aussies have retained their 15-member squad, besides adding Boland for the extra cushion in the pace department. Boland has been training with the side in Adelaide. The Victorian pacer joins the squad while the medical team assesses the fast bowling group.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Aussies have been top-notch in the first two Tests versus England, sealing massive wins to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. With Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missing the second Test, Australia saw Jhye Richardson step up. Now with an in-form bowler like Boland in the squad, Australia have plenty of depth. They can utilize Boland as the series progresses.

Details Key details about Boland

Boland has been in stellar form for Victoria this summer, claiming 15 wickets from two matches against New South Wales. He featured in the game against England Lions in Brisbane before joining the national team in Adelaide. In 79 First-class matches, Boland has claimed 272 wickets at 26.03. He has 16 wickets in 14 ODIs for Australia, besides claiming three wickets in T20Is.

Duo Cummins and Hazlewood missed the second Test

Australian captain Cummins missed the second Test after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive case in Adelaide. He is likely to play the MCG Test after Cricket Australia informed that South Australian Health has allowed Cummins to return home and train. Ahead of the second Test, Hazlewood had sustained a side strain in Brisbane. It remains to be seen if Hazlewood plays.

Squad Australia's squad for remainder of Ashes

Here's a look at Australia's 16-member squad for The Ashes remainder. Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Scott Boland

Information Australia won the D/N Test in Adelaide

Australia won the second Ashes Test on Monday. They sealed a 275-run victory to maintain their 100% record in day/night Tests. Australia scored 473/9d in their first innings before bowling England out for 236. They scored 230/9d next as England (192/10) fell short.