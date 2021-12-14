Sports Ashes 2021/22, 2nd Test (D/N): Match preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 02:39 pm

Australia and England will square off in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval

Australia and England are set to lock horns in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series. The Adelaide Oval will host the Test, which will be a Day/Night affair. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after handing England a nine-wicket defeat in the series opener at the Gabba. The Joe Root-led side would want to bounce back in Adelaide. Here is the preview.

Details Key details about the match

The pink-ball Test will be held at the Adelaide Oval. It will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The wicket at this venue usually assists the batter as they are able to play on the up. Meanwhile, spinners are always in action here. One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream the same on SonyLiv.

Australia Jhye Richardson likely to replace injured Hazlewood

Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test with a side injury. Jhye Richardson is expected to replace the senior pacer in Adelaide. Australia are likely to retain the rest of their XI. Probable XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson.

England Anderson, Broad set to return

England head coach, Chris Silverwood, on Sunday, revealed that James Anderson and Stuart Broad could be included in the Playing XI. While Anderson missed the opener due to workload management, Jack Leach was preferred over Broad. Probable XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Stats Australia are unbeaten in Day/Night Tests

Australia are unbeaten in Day/Night Tests as of now. They have won all eight pink-ball Tests, having defeated New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, and India. On the other hand, England have won only one out of their four Day-Night Tests, against West Indies at Edgbaston. They were bowled out for just 58 by New Zealand in Auckland.

Information Australia have lost only once at Adelaide since November 2012

Australia have a terrific record at the Adelaide Oval in Test cricket. They have won 42 of 79 Tests and lost 18 (drawn 19). Australia have won seven Tests and lost one (to India) at this venue since November 2012.