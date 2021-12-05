Sports India vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kohli, Gill drive hosts forward

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 05, 2021, 11:32 am

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill took India's lead past 400 in the first session

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara extended India's lead in the first session on Day 3 of the Wankhede Test against New Zealand. The duo shared a century-stand before Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli took over. As has been the case, spinner Ajaz Patel has taken both wickets in the second innings. He had scripted history by taking all 10 wickets earlier.

Session How did the session pan out?

India started with their overnight score of 69/0 on Day 3. Mayank and Pujara took the hosts past 100. The former registered his second 50+ score after scoring a century in the first innings. After a few overs, Ajaz removed Mayank on 62 (108). His compatriot Pujara too departed in 36th over. Kohli and Gill remained unbeaten as India finished on 142/2 at lunch.

Mayank Second 50+ score for Mayank in 2nd Test

Mayank raced to his fifth Test half-century in the second innings. He was flawless until Ajaz outfoxed him. Mayank fired 62 (108) with the help of 9 fours and 1 six. He added 28 runs to his overnight score on Day 3. Mayank had slammed his fourth Test ton in the first innings (150). He recorded his third score of 150 or more (Tests).

Ajaz Ajaz has been the standout bowler

Ajaz has taken all 12 wickets for New Zealand in the Test so far. After dismissing Mayank, the former also got rid of Pujara in the first session. Earlier, Ajaz became the third-ever player to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. He could now break Jim Laker's record of taking 19 wickets in a Test match.

Gill-Kohli How did Gill and Kohli fare?

Although Gill is nearing his fifty, he hasn't seemed comfortable. He was perturbed with the bouncer barrage by Kyle Jamieson in the first session. Gill, who usually plays the short ball well, appeared to be trapped in the ploy this time. Meanwhile, skipper Kohli is vying to get back his touch. Nonetheless, the duo took India's lead past 400.