1st Test: NZ bowled out for 296, Axar takes five-for

Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel mowed down the New Zealand batting line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. The left-arm off-spinner continues his phenomenal run in Test cricket, having registered his fifth five-wicket haul. New Zealand, who started the day at 151/0, were bundled out for 296. Ravichandran Ashwin also took three wickets. Here are the key takeaways.

How did Day 3 pan out?

NZ resumed from their overnight score of 129/0. Tom Latham and Will Young took the Kiwis past 150. In the first session, Ashwin gave India the much-required breakthrough in the form of Young. Kane Williamson also departed toward the session's end. The next two sessions belonged to Axar, who took a five-for. Meanwhile, India finished on 14/1 at stumps. They lead by 63 runs.

Axar Patel takes fifth five-wicket haul (Tests)

Axar dented the plight of New Zealand with his amazing deliveries. He ended up taking a five-wicket haul, his fifth in Test cricket. Axar has now taken the joint-second-most five-wicket hauls in the first four Tests along with Tom Richardson and Rodney Hogg. Charlie Turner tops the list with six five-fors. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Narendra Hirwani have taken three.

Joint-most five-wicket hauls in the year of debut

Axar now has the joint-most five-wicket hauls in the year of debut, with Rodney Hogg. The former now has 32 wickets at at incredible average of 10.87. The tally includes the best match figures of 11/70.

Fastest NZ bowler to 50 Test wickets

Kyle Jamieson struck on his first ball of the second innings. He dismissed opener Shubman Gill. With this, the former completed 50 wickets in Test cricket. Jamieson is now the fastest New Zealand bowler to complete 50 Test wickets. He broke the long-standing record of Shane Bond, who reached the landmark in 12 Tests. Chris Martin took his 50th wicket in 13 Tests.