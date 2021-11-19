2nd T20I, IND vs NZ: Hosts need to get 154

India bowled well against New Zealand in the second T20I

The New Zealand cricket team posted 153/6 against India in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday. Put into bat, New Zealand struggled to find the desired momentum despite getting off to a flier. Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips got 30-plus scores but couldn't maximize. Credit goes to the Indian bowlers as they have put the side in a good position.

PP overs

New Zealand post 64 runs in the PP overs

NZ did a fine job in the powerplay overs, managing 64 runs for the loss of one wicket. Senior batter Martin Guptill scored an aggressive 15-ball 31. He smashed three fours and two sixes before perishing in the fifth over. Besides Guptill, Daryl Mitchell scored an unbeaten 21 from 15 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar were costly, conceding 26 and 24 runs respectively.

Do you know?

Guptill is the highest scorer in T20Is

Guptill is now the highest scorer in T20Is. He has raced to 3,248 runs at 32.48. Guptill surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 3,227 runs. Guptill is now the first batter with 160-plus T20I sixes (161).

Middle overs

India claim two wickets in the middle overs

India pulled back things initially in the middle overs (7-15). Debutant Harshal Patel started well alongside R Ashwin. After two tight overs, Axar Patel dismissed Mark Chapman in the ninth over. In the 11th over, Harshal got Mitchell as NZ were reduced to 90/3. However, both Chahar and Bhuvneshwar leaked runs in the final two overs. NZ scored 61 runs in the middle overs.

Duo

Ashwin and Axar bowl well for Team India

Indian spinners Ashwin and Axar were brilliant for India. Ashwin, who made a return to India's T20I fold in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. claimed figures worth 1/19 from his four overs. On the other hand, Axar was terrific as well, finishing with 1/26 from his four-over spell. Together they gave away just 45 runs from eight overs, claiming two wickets.

Harshal

Harshal Patel shines on his debut

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal was handed his T20I cap. The right-arm pacer was terrific for RCB and claimed 32 wickets at just 14.34. Tonight, he impressed largely, mixing his variations and getting the slower balls right. It was a confident show by Harshal (2/25). Meanwhile, Bhuvi was costly but came back strongly in his final over.