The abandoned Manchester Test will be played next year

The fifth Test between England and India was canceled with the visiting players expressing health concerns after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested COVID-19 positive. India led the five-match series 2-1. And now, it has been reported that the abandoned Test match in Manchester will be replayed next year. Therefore, the series is still open as India will look to seal the deal. Here's more.

England and India to play a Test next year

On Saturday, ESPNcricinfo had reported that England and India have confirmed plans to play a Test in the summer of 2022. However, at the point it wasn't known whether the Test will be a standalone game or complete the series. The idea was to avert the financial losses incurred by the ECB due to the abandonment.

Harsha Bhogle confirms the development

Senior cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle confirmed the developments on Twitter about England and India set to play the abandoned Test next year. "So the abandoned 5th test in Manchester will be replayed next year. Which means the series is still open. This must be the longest break between two tests!" he tweeted.

BCCI had issued a statement post the abandoned Manchester Test

Earlier, the BCCI had issued a statement saying that it held several rounds of discussion with the ECB to find a way to play the Test Match. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian cricket team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Manchester Test Match. The BCCI offered ECB a rescheduling of the abandoned Test match.

Team India players had expressed concern

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, it was earlier stated that more than one Team India player had expressed concern about taking the field. They also wrote a letter to BCCI discussing the health issues due to a recent COVID-19 case in the Indian camp.

The Test match was supposed to go ahead as planned

A day ahead of the Test, there were doubts regarding the match after Parmar's positive test. However, it was later reported that the match will go ahead as planned after the ECB stated that all the Indian players' PCR COVID-19 Tests had come back negative. Team India's training session on the eve of the fifth Test had to be canceled after Parmar tested positive.

Parmar had experienced COVID-19 symptoms

Parmar's positive result came after a fresh round of testing ahead of the Manchester Test. Team India had trained as scheduled in the morning and Parmar experienced coronavirus symptoms on the same day after returning from training. Since he was in close contact with several players, everyone had to undergo mandatory tests. Earlier, Parmar had to take charge midway through the fourth Test.

Ravi Shastri had tested positive during the fourth Test

On September 6, while England and India were engaged in the fourth Test, head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive for COVID-19. Along with him, three members of the support staff, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar, and Nitin Patel, were placed under quarantine. Shastri missed the fourth Test as India defeated England at The Oval.

India lead the five-match Test series by a 2-1 margin

Team India was ahead in the five-match Test series by a 2-1 margin. After a draw in the rain-hit first Test, India won the second match by 151 runs. England bounced back in the third Test, winning the same by an innings and 76 runs. The visitors scripted a famous 157-run win at The Oval next to take a decisive lead.