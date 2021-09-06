England vs India: Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 02:50 pm

Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

In a major development, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19. He is set to undergo a quarantine period for 10 days. Shastri was placed in isolation along with three members of India's support staff as a precautionary measure on Sunday. It was reported that Shastri's lateral flow test had returned positive. Here are further details.

Information

Shastri won't be there for the Manchester Test

Shastri will be in isolation for at least 10 days. This means he won't be there with Team India in the fifth and final Test against England, scheduled to be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester from September 10.

Isolation

Four support staff members were put under isolation

A total of four members of Team India's support staff in England, including Shastri, were placed in isolation on Sunday as a precautionary measure. The lateral flow test of Shastri had returned positive last evening. Bharat Arun, R Sridhar, and Nitin Patel were the other members. The BCCI had informed that they have undergone RT-PCR tests and will remain in the team hotel.

Symptoms

Shastri has mild symptoms

A BCCI source stated that Shastri has mild symptoms. "After testing positive in two lateral flow tests, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation," the source told PTI. Shastri is believed to have contracted the virus after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel.

Arun, Sridhar, and Patel are deemed Shastri's close contacts

Three support staff members, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel, have also being isolated along with Shastri. They are deemed his close contacts. The three support staff members also attended the function in the team hotel.

Issues

India have dealt with COVID-19-related issues recently

The Indian contingent has been involved in COVID-19-related issues in past as well. Ahead of the Test series, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had contracted the virus. Even in the Sri Lanka white-ball series, Krunal Pandya, who was with the second-string Team India, had tested positive between the first and second T20Is. Two more players, Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham, had tested positive thereafter.