Pakistan's Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 02:49 pm

Misbah and Waqar have resigned from their respective coaching roles

On the day when the Pakistan squad was announced for the ICC T20 World Cup, coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have now stepped down from their posts. The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the same. The PCB said former Pakistan cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have joined the team management as interim coaches for the upcoming New Zealand series. Here's more.

Reason

Misbah reveals why he decided to step down

Misbah said the quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided him with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the upcoming schedule. He said since he had to spend considerable time away from family and that too in a bio-secure environment, he decided to step down from the role.

Waqar

Waqar on why he decided to step down alongside Misbah

Waqar said after Misbah shared his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward one for him to resign as the two had walked into the roles together, besides working collectively as a pair. He said working with the Pakistan bowlers, including the youngsters, was satisfying as they have now started to show progress. He highlighted the role bio-secure environments have played of late.

Quote

I understand that the timing may not be ideal: Misbah

"I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don't think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step in and take the side forward," Misbah added.

PCB

PCB undertands Misbah's decision, says Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, thanked Misbah and Waqar for their services. "The PCB understands and respects Misbah's decision. Cricket in this unprecedented bio-secure world has not been easy for anyone and Misbah has clearly taken into account the intense six months of non-stop cricket ahead," Wasim said.

Assignments

Pakistan to face New Zealand and England ahead of WT20

Pakistan will first play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, followed by five T20Is. The ODIs will start from September 17 onwards and the T20Is will be played from September 25. Post the assignment against New Zealand, the Pakistan cricket team will face England in two T20I matches on October 13 and 14 respectively.