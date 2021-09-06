Pakistan announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Details here

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the World T20

Pakistan's T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand and England, as well as the ICC T20 World Cup, is out. Asif Ali and Khusdil Shah have been included by Pakistan as opening batsman Sharjeel Khan was dropped out. Pakistan have named the likes of Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, and Fakhar Zaman as the reserves. Here's more.

Squad

A look at Pakistan's T20I squad

Pakistan T20I Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain. Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Fakhar Zaman

Matches

Pakistan to face New Zealand and England ahead of WT20

Pakistan will first play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, followed by five T20Is. The ODIs will start from September 17 onwards and the T20Is will be played from September 25. Post the assignment against New Zealand, the Pakistan cricket team will face England in two T20I matches on October 13 and 14 respectively.