SA fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against PakistanLast updated on Apr 12, 2021, 12:34 pm
South Africa have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I, against Pakistan, on Saturday.
As per a media release by ICC, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after the Heinrich Klaasen-led side was found to be an over short of the target, considering the time allowances.
Here are the further details.
Release
Players docked off 20 per cent of match fees
An International Cricket Council (ICC) release pertaining to the same stated, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."
Information
Klaasen pleads guilty to the offense
SA skipper Klaasen pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, thereby negating a formal hearing. Notably, on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Bangani Jele, and fourth umpire Shaun George leveled the charge.
ODI
SA were fined in the ODI series as well
South Africa were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for a similar offense in the first ODI against Pakistan in Centurion.
Then as well, the home side was found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Pakistan had won the first ODI by three wickets before eventually clinching the series 2-1.
1st T20I
Pakistan won the first T20I by four wickets
An unbeaten 74 by Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan beat South Africa in the first T20I at the Wanderers Stadium.
The visitors chased down 189 in what turned out to be a final-over thriller.
With this, Pakistan became the first men's team to register 100 wins in T20I cricket (excluding Super Overs).
The likes of Aiden Markram (51) and Klaasen (50) starred for SA.