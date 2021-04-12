South Africa have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I, against Pakistan, on Saturday. As per a media release by ICC, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after the Heinrich Klaasen-led side was found to be an over short of the target, considering the time allowances. Here are the further details.

Release Players docked off 20 per cent of match fees

An International Cricket Council (ICC) release pertaining to the same stated, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

Information Klaasen pleads guilty to the offense

SA skipper Klaasen pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the proposed sanction, thereby negating a formal hearing. Notably, on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Bangani Jele, and fourth umpire Shaun George leveled the charge.

ODI SA were fined in the ODI series as well

South Africa were fined 20 per cent of their match fee for a similar offense in the first ODI against Pakistan in Centurion. Then as well, the home side was found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Pakistan had won the first ODI by three wickets before eventually clinching the series 2-1.

1st T20I Pakistan won the first T20I by four wickets