England vs India: Decoding KL Rahul's statistics in Test cricket

KL Rahul has been amongst the runs in the ongoing series

KL Rahul has been the best performer for India with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. Rahul played a crucial knock in the second Test to help Team India win at Lord's. Making a comeback to Tests after 2019, Rahul made it to the starting XI after injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. Here we decode his stats.

How did Rahul make it to the starting XI?

Prior to the series, Rahul retired on 101 in the warm-up match against Select County XI. That helped him bolster his confidence. However, he batted at number five and was seen as a backup option in the middle-order. But a concussion to Mayank saw Rahul get into the side as the opening choice alongside Rohit Sharma. In June, Shubman was ruled out as well.

How has Rahul performed in the ongoing series?

In the first Test, Rahul chipped in with scores of 84 and 26. He took his time and had a plan in place. He saw off the new ball and played the deliveries as per merit. Rahul consumed 214 balls for his 86 before a rapid 38-ball 26. In the second Test, he smashed 129 and 5. His 129 came off 250 deliveries.

A look at KL Rahul's Test numbers

Rahul has played 38 Test matches for Team India, scoring 2,250 runs at an average of 36.29. He has registered six centuries and 12 fifties with the best score of 199. Rahul has played 24 Tests away from home, managing 1,365 runs at 32.50. Notably, five of his six Test centuries have come away from home. At home, he has managed 885 runs.

Rahul's performance against the Three Lions

Against England, Rahul has scored 543 runs in seven Test matches away. He has an average of 38.78. Notably, the right-handed batter has racked up two centuries and one half-century. He has one duck as well. In three home Tests against England, Rahul has managed to score 233 runs at 58.25. His highest Test score of 199 has come against England at home.

Rahul scripted this feat at Lord's for Team India

As per Opta, getting to a score of 129 at Lord's, Rahul (521) surpassed both Ravi Shastri and Murali Vijay to become the third-highest run-scorer as an opener for India. Only, Sunil Gavaskar (1,152) and Vijay Merchant (527) have scored more.