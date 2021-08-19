Dominic Thiem withdraws from 2021 US Open: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 12:25 pm

Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the US Open

Defending champion Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the US Open after failing to recover sufficiently from a wrist injury he picked up in Mallorca in June. The 27-year-old is also set to miss the remainder of the 2021 season. Thiem said he had been making a good recovery before feeling renewed pain last week. Here are further details on the same.

Thiem

Unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the US Open: Thiem

"Unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the US Open and will miss the rest of the 2021 season," Thiem said. Thiem expressed his disappointment of not being able to defend his title. "I'm really disappointed not to be able to defend the title in New York but I haven't recovered from the wrist injury I suffered back in June at the Mallorca Open."

Wrist

Thiem to continue wearing a wrist splint

Thiem added in his post that he needs to give his wrist some time to recover. "After some tests, they said that my wrist needs more time, so we've agreed on being conservative and to give my wrist some time to recover. I'll wear the wrist splint for a couple more weeks before starting with exercises and then training with the racquet again."

Injury

Thiem had missed Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Thiem's wrist injury in Mallorca, where he had to abandon the match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, meant missing Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, former champion Roger Federer also pulled out of the US Open. The 40-year-old legend, who has five US Open titles to his name, said he needed further knee surgery and admitted he will be out for many months.

Feats

A look at Thiem's career stats

As per ATP, Thiem has a win-loss record of 309-166 in singles. He has pocketed 17 titles so far. 11 out of his 17 career titles have come on the clay surface. In 2019, he had won the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells tournament (hard court). He has been a runner-up at the ATP Finals in 2019 as well.

Quote

Thiem is assured of his decision

The star player said he knows what he has to do. "It has been a tough decision but I know this is what I have to do. I have a long career ahead of me and it's important not to take risks and rush back."

Slams

A look at Thiem's performance at Slams

Austria's 27-year-old Thiem has been a three-time finalist at Grand Slams. He reached the 2020 Australian Open final, besides booking two successive finale berths at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Thiem won the US Open last year. He has also made two semi-final and two quarter-final appearances at Slams. Overall, he has a win-loss record of 74-28 at Slams.