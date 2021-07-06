2021 Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Ons Jabeur, reaches semi-finals
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame Ons Jabeur to reach her maiden semi-final at a Grand Slam. She defeated the Tunisian, 6-4, 6-3, in the quarter-final of 2021 Wimbledon. Sabalenka was at her best in the second set, giving a display of control and agility. The Belarusian earlier beat Elena Rybakina to qualify for her first major quarter-final. Here are further details.
How did the match pan out?
The first set was evenly contested with both Sabalenka and Jabeur being neck-to-neck. Sabalenka won the all-important set point after the score was tied at 4-4. She raced to a 2-0 lead in the second set before Jabeur bounced back. The latter won three back-to-back games but Sabalenka denied her the break point. Sabalenka regained her momentum, thereby moving into the semis.
The incredible run of Sabalenka
Sabalenka has advanced to her maiden semi-final of a major. Earlier this year, she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. Thereafter, she suffered a third-round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Roland Garros. Sabalenka is having her best run at a major presently.