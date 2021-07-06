2021 Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber advances to semi-finals

Germany's Angelique Kerber advanced to the semi-finals of 2021 Wimbledon with a formidable victory over Karolina Muchova. The former world number one, Kerber, trounced Muchova 6-2, 6-3 in a clash that ran for over an hour. Kerber now has an opportunity to win her fourth Grand Slam title. She last won a Grand Slam title in 2018 (Wimbledon). Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Kerber was on the charge right from the start, winning the opening three games. Although Muchova tried to claw her way back, Kerber comprehensively won the first set after 34 minutes. Kerber gave nothing away in the second set too before Muchova staged another comeback. Once again, her effort went in vain as the former won 6-3.

Fourth Wimbledon semi-final appearance for Kerber

Kerber has qualified for her fourth semi-final at Wimbledon. She had reached her first Wimbledon semis in 2012, and made it to the final in 2016. Kerber then won her maiden Wimbledon title in 2018 after defeating Serena Williams.