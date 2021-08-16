2nd Test, Day 5: England need 272 to win

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 06:27 pm

India have declared at 298/8 on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test against England at Lord's. A century partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara had helped the visitors recover from 55/3. Thereafter, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah helped India swell their lead. England now require 272 runs to win the Test. Here's more.

Innings

How did the innings pan out?

The likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma started strongly but succumbed to Mark Wood soon. Indian skipper Virat Kohli looked solid too before falling to Sam Curran. Pujara and Rahane batted well, having shared on a 100-run stand. However, Pujara's defensive solidity was finally breached by Wood. Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja followed him soon. India were 181/6 at stumps on Day 4.

Shami-Bumrah

A game-changing partnership!

England had an edge in the morning session after dismissing Pant. However, Shami and Bumrah brought India back in the hunt with a salubrious ninth-wicket partnership. The former raced to his second half-century in Test cricket with a massive six off Moeen Ali. Shami registered his highest score in the format. Bumrah too endured a barrage of bouncers and smashed the English bowlers.

Stand

A century stand between Rahane and Pujara

Pujara played a valiant knock after India were in hot water on Day 4 He stayed true to his nature and continued to frustrate the Englishmen. Pujara consumed 206 deliveries for his 46, hitting just 4 fours. Meanwhile, India's vice-captain Rahane was the aggressor. He smashed 61 off 146 balls with the help of 5 fours. The duo added 100 runs, shutting the critics.

Bowlers

English bowlers fared well

Mark Wood's extra pace made the difference in the second innings. He got rid of India's top-three early on. The wicket of Pujara was massive from England's point of view. Wood ended up taking three wickets for 51 runs. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali meticulously exploited the rough patches, eventually taking two wickets. Ollie Robinson sent back Rishabh Pant early on Day 5.