IPL 2021: Rashid, Nabi available for the remaining season

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 04:03 pm

Afghanistan stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will be available for the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Doubts were cast over their availability due to the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed that the duo will participate in the cash-rich league. Here are further details.

Quote

SRH CEO confirmed the same

Speaking to ANI, the SRH CEO said the two Afghanistan stars will be in action in the UAE. "We haven't spoken on what is happening at present, but they are available for the tournament," he said.

Duo

The impact of Rashid and Nabi

Both Rashid and Nabi have added value to the SRH camp in recent times. The former has been one of the most fearsome leg-spinners in the cash-rich league. He has taken 85 wickets from 69 IPL games at a phenomenal average of 20.10. He has an economy rate of 6.23. Meanwhile, Nabi has scored 177 runs and picked up 13 wickets so far.

Rashid

Rashid is playing in the Hundred

Rashid is currently playing for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently revealed that Rashid is worried about the situation in Afghanistan. He hasn't been able to get his family out of the country. Notably, Afghanistan's airspace was closed on Monday even though thousands attempted to flee amid a hostile takeover by the Taliban.

IPL

IPL 2021 set to resume on September 19

The 2021 IPL edition, which was suspended due to bubble breaches, is set to resume on September 19. CSK and MI will meet in the season's 30th match. The final of the tournament is set to be played on October 15. A total of 13 matches will be held in Dubai as Sharjah will host 10 matches. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

Information

IPL 2021: How have SRH performed?

Sunrisers Hyderabad presently occupy the bottom position in the IPL 2021 standings. They have lost six out of seven encounters as of now. The first half held in May also saw Kane Williamson replace David Warner as the SRH captain.