Roger Federer to undergo another surgery, will miss US Open

Aug 16, 2021

Roger Federer will undergo a third surgery on his knee

Swiss ace Roger Federer, on Sunday, announced that he is set to undergo another surgery on his knee. Federer, who made his Tour comeback earlier this year, confirmed that he will miss the US Open. The 40-year-old said he will be out for "many months" as he requires a third operation. Federer recently withdrew from the ATP Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Statement

I will need a surgery: Federer

Federer took to his Instagram, stating, "I've been doing a lot of checks with the doctors as well on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season." "That's just not the way to go forward, so unfortunately they told me for the medium to long term to feel better, I will need surgery. I decided to it."

Federer

Federer has featured in five tournaments this season

Federer underwent two arthroscopic surgeries on his right knee last year. He returned to the Tour earlier this year, having played five tournaments. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is 9-4 in the ongoing season. Federer earlier pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Prior to that, he withdrew from the French Open after reaching the last 16.

Slams

Federer last won a Grand Slam in 2018

Federer last clinched a Grand Slam title in 2018 (Australian Open). Ever since, world number one Novak Djokovic has claimed eight more majors, while Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal has bagged four. The three rivals now own 20 Grand Slam titles each. Notably, Federer won 16 of his majors between 2003 and 2010. In 2019, he lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Comeback

'Want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return'

On his comeback, Federer said, "It's going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time I know it's the right thing to do because I want to be healthy, I want to be running around later as well again and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form."

US Open

US Open: Here are the recent developments

Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands has entered the main draw of the US Open in Federer's absence. In case of another withdrawal, America's Mackie McDonald will be the replacement. Notably, Nadal has been dealing with a foot injury after losing to Lloyd Harris at the Washington Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic pulled out of lead-up tournaments for recuperating following the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.