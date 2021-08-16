West Indies beat Pakistan in 1st Test: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 11:07 am

A resounding knock by Kemar Roach helped the West Indies win the first Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park. The match went down to the wire as the hosts chased down 168 with one wicket remaining. Jayden Seales was adjudged the Player of the Match for taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Meanwhile, Jermaine Blackwood played a 55-run knock in the run-chase.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan managed 217 after the West Indies elected to field. Fawad Alam top-scored (56) for Pakistan in the innings. The hosts gained a 36-run lead by putting up 253 in reply. Seales picked up an incredible five-for in the second innings as the Pakistani innings folded on 203. Chasing 168, the WI were reduced to 114/7, but Roach's 30* took them over the line.

Record

Youngest WI pacer to take a Test five-for

Jayden Seales has become the youngest fast bowler from West Indies to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket (19 years and 336 days). He broke a 71-year-old record in the process, as he went past Alf Valentine (20y 41d). Others on the list are Dwayne Bravo (20y 310d), Jermaine Lawson (20y 329d), and Roach (21y 17d).

Information

Double of 1,000 runs and 200 wickets

Roach smashed an unbeaten 30 off 52 balls in the second innings, guiding the WI to victory. In the process, he completed 1,000 runs in Tests. He is one of the few WI players to register the double of 1,000 runs and 200 wickets (Tests).