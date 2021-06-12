1st Test: West Indies in trouble against visitors South Africa

Quinton de Kock smashed his sixth Test century

South Africa are in control of the first Test against West Indies and could seal victory on Day 3 itself in St Lucia. After bowling the West Indies out for 97, South Africa posted 128/4 at stumps on Day 1. SA managed 322, riding on a fine century from Quinton de Kock. WI are 82/4 in their second innings. Here's the day's report.

WI fail to seize momentum as SA run away

The Proteas were reduced to 162/5 at one stage before De Kock and Wiaan Mulder added 53 runs for the sixth wicket. SA suffered a blip, losing wickets in a quick fashion, and were 233/8. WI couldn't seize the momentum as SA ran away with the game. De Kock was smart and added 79 runs for the ninth wicket to help SA surpass 300.

De Kock's magical 141* helps SA

De Kock looked like a man on a mission as he played freely. He was unfazed by batters losing their wickets at the other end and played to his strengths. He stretched the field and scored in a quick fashion. De Kock hit 12 fours and seven sixes in an aggressive knock at a strike rate of 82.94. He slammed his sixth Test ton.

WI in trouble, losing four wickets already

West Indies have managed 82 so far, losing four wickets already. They trail SA by 143 runs and the visitors will be aiming to wrap things up on Day 3 itself. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were terrific, claiming two wickets each. Kyle Mayers' wicket must have pleased Nortje, who set him up with a fuller delivery. It was a loose shot from Mayers.

Holder claims four wickets for WI

For WI, Jason Holder bowled well and claimed four wickets. He broke the vital stand for South Africa by taking the wicket of Nortje and then cleaned up Lungi Ngidi. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach took two scalps. He equaled the tally of Heath Streak (216 wickets).