Premier League, Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Records broken

Brentford held the Reds 3-3

Premier League newcomers Brentford held Liverpool to a fascinating 3-3 draw in gameweek six of the 2021-22 season. The match was tied 1-1 at half-time before things spiced up drastically. The Reds went 3-2 ahead before Brentford equalized in the 82nd minute. This was a frantic match and had all the elements of a thrilling Saturday blockbuster. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Ethan Pinnock gave Brentford the deserved early lead, poking home from close range. Diogo Jota brought the Reds level just three minutes later. Left unmarked, he headed Jordan Henderson's looping cross into the corner. Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool next before Vitaly Janelt equalized once more. Curtis Jones scored the third for Liverpool but Yoane Wissa had the last laugh.

Salah nets 100th Premier League goal for the Reds

Mohamed Salah scored once again as he registered his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool. The Egyptian now has 102 goals in 164 PL matches. This was his fifth PL goal of the season. Salah is now the fastest to score 100 league goals for Liverpool in the top-flight (151 matches). Roger Hunt (152) held the record.

Notable feat for Salah; Robertson scripts this record

As per Squawka Football, Salah has now scored against 26 out of the 27 different clubs he has faced in the Premier League as a Liverpool player. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson (40) has become just the third defender to register 40-plus assists in Premier League history after Leighton Baines (53) and Graeme Le Saux (44).

A look at the other notable stats

Curtis scored his first PL goal since February 2021 against Sheffield United. As per Opta, five of Diogo Jota's 12 Premier League goals for Liverpool have been headers. Interestingly, none of his 16 strikes for Wolves in the competition came through headers. Liverpool have conceded three-plus goals in a PL away game versus a newly promoted side for the first time since January 2016.