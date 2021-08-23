Premier League: Stats which defined Chelsea's win against Arsenal

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 02:55 pm

Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 in Premier League

Chelsea earned an impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal in Premier League on Sunday. Star striker Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to Chelsea. He recently re-joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club record fee of £97.5 million. Meanwhile, Chelsea registered their second consecutive win this season after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 in the season opener. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Although Arsenal started well, Chelsea opened the scoring after 15 minutes. Lukaku scored through a cross from Reece James. This was his first goal for Chelsea after making his debut for the club nine years ago. Chelsea held the possession thereafter, with James adding a second in the 35th minute. Arsenal couldn't bounce back in the second half.

Feats

Feats attained by Lukaku

Lukaku has scored his first goal for Chelsea in his 16th appearance for the club. He did so nine years and 360 days after initially making his debut for the Blues. Lukaku scored his 114th Premier League goal. He surpassed Ian Wright and now has the 20th-most goals. Lukaku has become the eighth non-Englishman to score 50+ goals both home and away (Premier League).

Arsenal

Forgettable day for Arsenal

Arsenal suffered their second back-to-back defeat in the ongoing Premier League campaign (lost to Brentford earlier). Arsenal are in the relegation zone after playing more than one game of the season for the first time since August 1992. As per Opta, they have opened a league season with two defeats and no goals after two matches for the first time in their history.

Information

Mikel Arteta suffers his 20th defeat as Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta suffered his 20th defeat as Arsenal manager in the Premier League. This was his 60th league game. As per Opta, Arsene Wenger registered his 20th defeat with the Gunners in the competition in his 116th game.

Records

A look at the other records

Reece James has become the second Chelsea player to score and assist away from home against Arsenal (Premier League) after Juan Mata in 2012. This was Chelsea's fourth win against Arsenal in last 15 matches across all competitions. They had lost each of their previous three games against the Gunners (2020 FA Cup final, two 2020/21 Premier League meetings).