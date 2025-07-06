Page Loader
Fahadh Faasil's 'Maareesan' to release on this date
'Maareesan' sets release date

By Isha Sharma
Jul 06, 2025
01:45 pm
What's the story

The Tamil film Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, will hit theaters on July 25. The film is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by RB Choudary under the Super Good Films banner. A new poster was recently unveiled to announce the release date of Maareesan, which will now clash with Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivii at the box office.

Production milestone

'Maareesan' marks the 100th film of Super Good Films

Maareesan is a significant milestone for Super Good Films as it marks their 100th venture. The film also stars Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, Krishna, Haritha and Telephone Raja. The story and screenplay are written by V Krishna Moorthy who is also the creative director of the film.

Teaser insight

The teaser hints at a road thriller

The recently released teaser hinted that the movie will be a breezy, feel-good road film that eventually turns into a thriller. IMDb describes the plot as, "In an unusual situation, Velayudham sets out on a journey with Dhaya from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai, a journey that will alter both their lives in ways they never imagined. What unfolds becomes the heart of the story." The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical rights.

Twitter Post

In case you missed it, here's the teaser