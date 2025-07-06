Fahadh Faasil's 'Maareesan' to release on this date
What's the story
The Tamil film Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, will hit theaters on July 25. The film is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by RB Choudary under the Super Good Films banner. A new poster was recently unveiled to announce the release date of Maareesan, which will now clash with Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivii at the box office.
Production milestone
'Maareesan' marks the 100th film of Super Good Films
Maareesan is a significant milestone for Super Good Films as it marks their 100th venture. The film also stars Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, Krishna, Haritha and Telephone Raja. The story and screenplay are written by V Krishna Moorthy who is also the creative director of the film.
Teaser insight
The teaser hints at a road thriller
The recently released teaser hinted that the movie will be a breezy, feel-good road film that eventually turns into a thriller. IMDb describes the plot as, "In an unusual situation, Velayudham sets out on a journey with Dhaya from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai, a journey that will alter both their lives in ways they never imagined. What unfolds becomes the heart of the story." The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical rights.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the teaser
The wait is over! Get a glimpse into the world of #Maareesan — a power-packed performance by the dynamic duo Fafa and Vadivelu 🔥🔥https://t.co/A4F3IX4GjP#FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thisisysr @SuperGoodFilms_ #SudheeshSankar @actorvivekpra @moorthyisfine @dopkalai— Actor Vivek Prasanna (@actorvivekpra) June 4, 2025