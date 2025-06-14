Will Nani's 'The Paradise' get pushed to May 2026?
What's the story
Tollywood star Nani's highly anticipated pan-India period action drama, The Paradise, is facing delays due to various reasons, per multiple reports.
The film's production has been held up by the late construction of massive sets, leading to speculation about a possible postponement of its release.
Originally slated for a worldwide release on March 27, 2026, the same day as Ram Charan's Peddi, it may now be pushed to May 2026.
An official confirmation is awaited.
Production details
Raghav Juyal is the antagonist
The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela, known for his work on Dasara. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his SLV Cinemas banner.
Bollywood actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the film.
Despite the delays, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about this ambitious project.
Production
Saregama steps in to fund and promote Nani's big project
Telugu360 recently reported that Saregama has joined The Paradise as a co-producer, marking its first major venture into Telugu cinema.
Previously, the film faced reports of budget constraints, but with Saregama stepping in, the financial hurdles are expected to be resolved.
The company is also likely to handle the film's promotions.
Nani was last seen in the action-thriller HIT 3.