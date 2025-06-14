What's the story

Tollywood star Nani's highly anticipated pan-India period action drama, The Paradise, is facing delays due to various reasons, per multiple reports.

The film's production has been held up by the late construction of massive sets, leading to speculation about a possible postponement of its release.

Originally slated for a worldwide release on March 27, 2026, the same day as Ram Charan's Peddi, it may now be pushed to May 2026.

An official confirmation is awaited.