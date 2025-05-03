Nithiin-Sreeleela's 'Robinhood' to stream on ZEE5 on this date
What's the story
The action-comedy Robinhood, starring Nithiin, will release on ZEE5 on May 10.
Despite the high expectations, the Venky Kudumula directorial tanked at the box office.
The underwhelming pre-release material and songs failed to strike a chord with the audience, leading to poor word-of-mouth and a lackluster commercial run.
Now, the film is aiming for a better reach through its digital premiere.
Cast details
'Robinhood' features Sreeleela and a star-studded cast
The film features Sreeleela as the female lead.
It also featured David Warner in an important cameo.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie has a star-studded cast including Devdatta Nage, Vennela Kishore, Shine Tom Chacko, Aadukulam Naren, Mime Gopi, and Subhaleka Sudhakar in key roles.
G.V. Prakash Kumar composed music for the film.
Next project
Nithiin is set to star in 'Yellamma'
Nithiin, whose recent projects include Extra Ordinary Man and Macherla Niyojakavargam, will next feature in Yellamma.
It's a social drama directed by Venu Yeldandi and produced by Dil Raju, with dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra.
The project is currently in the pre-production stage.