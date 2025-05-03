What's the story

The action-comedy Robinhood, starring Nithiin, will release on ZEE5 on May 10.

Despite the high expectations, the Venky Kudumula directorial tanked at the box office.

The underwhelming pre-release material and songs failed to strike a chord with the audience, leading to poor word-of-mouth and a lackluster commercial run.

Now, the film is aiming for a better reach through its digital premiere.